Downtown Las Cruces Partnership Conducts Annual Community Survey

Deadline to Complete Survey is May 31

Downtown Las Cruces Partnership (DLCP), a nonprofit, New Mexico MainStreet accredited organization, is collecting responses for their fourth annual community survey.

The brief survey can be completed in less than 10 minutes and is intended to poll community members and visitors about their downtown experiences, as well as solicit insights on the district perceptions and potential improvements.

At the conclusion of the survey, DLCP analyzes the results, shares insights with stakeholders, and uses the information to shape future projects, programs, and priorities. As an added incentive, those who take the survey can register to win a $25 downtown gift card.

“This tool is mission critical,” said Jennifer Garcia Kozlowski, Executive Director of DLCP. “As a community-based economic development organization, having our fingers on the pulse of those who spend time in our district is absolute essential and allows us to expand on our successes, create programs, recommend policy, and develop data driven solutions to issues and concerns.”

The deadline to complete the survey is May 31, 2022. To take the survey and enter for a chance to win a downtown gift card, visit DLCP.org and scroll down to the link below the business spotlight.

For information, call 575/541-2150, or email cfavire@las-cruces.org.