The sirens of two Asheville Fire Deptment trucks sounded as they made their way around William W. Estes Elementary on Friday, May 20th. However, the firefighters were not there for a 911 call. They were on the scene to celebrate four students that worked hard this school year to improve in reading. Those students showed up to school that morning on a firetruck with sirens blaring, and students cheering in excitement.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO