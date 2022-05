Where: The west end of Park Lane between Lake Street and Main Street. When: Every evening from 6 p.m. to restaurant closure (approx. 11 p.m.) The City of Kirkland announces the return of “Evenings on Park Lane,” starting , Thursday, May 26, 2022 and running through Sunday, October 2, 2022. This initiative is meant to expand outdoor capacity for businesses and increase foot traffic in the downtown core by closing the west end of Park Lane to vehicles nightly from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. ‘Parklets’ and ‘Streateries’ – which were permitted under the City Manager’s COVID 19 emergency order will not be a feature of Evenings on Park Lane this summer.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO