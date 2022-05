The Ithaca College Board of Trustees convened on campus Thursday through Saturday, May 19-21, for its spring meetings. In addition to holding regular business sessions, trustees took the opportunity to connect with members of the campus community in a variety of ways. We were delighted to participate in Commencement Weekend activities, and we offer our congratulations to the Class of 2022—now our newest alumni—along with our hopes that staff and faculty will find opportunities for rest and rejuvenation over the summer months.

