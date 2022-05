Slated to be the largest privately developed mixed-use and mixed-income development in Nashville, construction of 445 Park Commons is underway. MarketStreet Enterprises, the local real estate development and investment firm credited for the creation of the Gulch neighborhood as known today, released new details for their $123 million mixed-use site separating Geodis Park and Nashville Speedway.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO