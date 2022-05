It’s simple: If you put in the work, you should get paid for it. Yet hundreds of thousands of Ohio workers are cheated out of the paychecks they earned, year after year. Companies and shady employers use all kinds of tricks to steal workers’ wages. They force them to work off the clock, they leave hours off their paychecks, they pay them off the books, they steal tips, and they deny overtime pay, after workers have already put in the extra hours.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO