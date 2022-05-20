ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, NY

K9 donation in Canton

Knights of Columbus Sarto Council 1059, Canton recently donated $100 to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit program. From the left are Scott E Niles, Council 1059 Recorder, Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe. Deputy Robert Lent and K9 Knowlton. Submitted Photo.
CANTON, NY
Special family moment

Krista Larock Wells of Lisbon was awarded an MS in Organizational Performance and Technology from SUNY Potsdam. She is pictured with her husband Randy Wells Jr., and daughters Olivia and Rosalie at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. Photo by Darcy Larock.
LISBON, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Meet Adirondack artisan Bob Jones and learn about his work

Adirondack artisan Bob Jones, Cranberry Lake, has been carving for more than 50 years and making decoys professionally for decades. At the end of 2021, Tom French, a contributor to Adirondack Explorer, interviewed Bob and his wife, Linda and wrote this story about them. Soon after, Tom and his daughter,...
CANTON, NY
Reading at Pre-K class in Massena

Congratulations to Jazzlyn McSurdy, a student in Amy Wilmshurt’s pre-K classroom, for being the first reader out of her classmates. Pictured above is Jazzlyn, reading a book to Massena school Principal William Jaggers. BOCES submitted.
MASSENA, NY
City
Norwood, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

35 Pound Catfish Breaks NY State Record by 9 Ounces

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Monday that the NY state record for channel catfish was broken on May 8, 2022. Using cut bait while bottom fishing, Bailey Williams of Watertown reeled in a 35-pound, 12-ounce channel catfish from the Black River in Jefferson...
WATERTOWN, NY
Memorial ATV ride draws hundreds in Norwood

Courtney Taylor, Burke, is among the hundreds of riders of all-terrain vehicles awaiting the start of the Dustin Berger Memorial Run at Norwood May 21. For more, see story here. NCNow photo.
NORWOOD, NY
Fire shuts down Potsdam Burger King

Potsdam Burger King, at 176 Market Street, is temporarily closed for a few weeks, due to an extensive fire Thursday morning, May 19, before 5 a.m. For more, see story here. Above, Potsdam firefighters work inside the building following the blaze. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire and Rescue.
POTSDAM, NY
Morristown second graders pen book

With a congratulatory introduction of their literary publication, parents and staff gathered in the second grade classroom at Morristown Central School to meet the young authors. Morristown Central School students in TinaMarie Hawes class pose for a picture with district principal David Doe, whom the class dedicated the book they wrote to. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by TinaMarie Hawes.
MORRISTOWN, NY
WCAX

Veterans’ retreat center purchases Malone campus

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Veterans helping veterans is the mission behind a new retreat center in New York’s North Country. The sights and sounds of the Adirondacks can offer peace of mind, and that is exactly what Homeward Bound Adirondacks hopes it can give to veterans across the country.
MALONE, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County road to be closed for 2 weeks

SOUTH COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beginning May 24, the Main Haul Road on the South Colton Conservation Easement will be closed in St. Lawrence County. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, this closure is to accommodate a bridge replacement over Dead Creek. Specifically, a temporary...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Proud SUNY Potsdam graduate

Hannah White of Norfolk earned her bachelor of arts degree in History at SUNY Potsdam. She will be entering a grad program to become a teacher. A true non-traditional student who is a mom and wife, new mother of a son, all while attending college and working. She is pictured above with her husband Evan White and daughter Aubree Phillips. Submitted Photo.
POTSDAM, NY
WCAX

2 more arrests in 2018 murder-for-hire mystery

Officials in our region tell us safety planning and support systems in place are helping kids and teachers to cope. Darren Perron spoke with Colchester Superintendent Amy Minor. A. The gardening season is well underway in Vermont, with many people making use of the Memorial Day weekend to get their...
COLCHESTER, VT
Awarded at Massena art show

Betty Graham, Raymondville, was awarded third place for her acrylic painting “Joe’s Lily Pond” in Massena Artists Association 2022 Art Show at Massena Library May 21. To find out who else received awards at the art show, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
MASSENA, NY
Rededication of Ike Noble Fields planned

For decades, the baseball and softball fields on State Street have been aptly named the Ike Noble Fields. The fields have been reconstructed and in honor of Mr. Noble, a rededication ceremony will be held June 3 at 6 p.m. at the new concession stand at the ‘Ike Noble Field Complex.’ A look back at the IGA team, just one of the hundreds of teams who competed in the Canton Pee Wee baseball program. Seated in the front is team mascot Stephen Proulx. Kneeling, from the left, are Bryan Proulx, Daniel Hollenbaugh, Frank Desio, Steve Briggs, Mark Brackett, and David Curry. Standing are Coach Kevin Proulx, Scott Lawrence, Pierre Leroux, James Davis, Douglas White, and Bernie Proulx, coach and sponsor. For more, see story here. Photo by Ray Jubinville, St. Lawrence Plaindealer, July 1, 1968.
CANTON, NY
Former New York Yankee speaks at SUNY Potsdam

SUNY Potsdam honored the Class of 2022 with a commencement ceremony on a sunshine-filled day with nearly 5,000 guests, in the college's academic quad. Former New York Yankee and award-winning recording artist Bernie Williams (Hon. '19) walks to the stage to deliver the keynote address at SUNY Potsdam's 2022 Commencement ceremony. For more, see story here. Photo submitted.
POTSDAM, NY
informnny.com

Frost advisory issued for St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beware of freezing temperatures tonight in Northern New York. The National Weather Service Burlington has issued a frost advisory for parts of New York and Vermont, including Southeastern St. Lawrence County. A frost advisory was also issued for Southern Franklin County in New...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Philadelphia man arrested following incident at Calcium Primary School

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On May 24, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Davone Q. Glover following an incident at Calcium Primary School. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that while Sheriff’s Deputies were performing a Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Glover, he prevented Detectives from obtaining a preliminary breath screening test.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Man shot in head during Burlington shootout, businesses damaged

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park. This latest incident of gunfire in the Queen City happened in City Hall Park early Monday morning. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and they say the investigation...
BURLINGTON, VT

