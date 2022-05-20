For decades, the baseball and softball fields on State Street have been aptly named the Ike Noble Fields. The fields have been reconstructed and in honor of Mr. Noble, a rededication ceremony will be held June 3 at 6 p.m. at the new concession stand at the ‘Ike Noble Field Complex.’ A look back at the IGA team, just one of the hundreds of teams who competed in the Canton Pee Wee baseball program. Seated in the front is team mascot Stephen Proulx. Kneeling, from the left, are Bryan Proulx, Daniel Hollenbaugh, Frank Desio, Steve Briggs, Mark Brackett, and David Curry. Standing are Coach Kevin Proulx, Scott Lawrence, Pierre Leroux, James Davis, Douglas White, and Bernie Proulx, coach and sponsor. For more, see story here. Photo by Ray Jubinville, St. Lawrence Plaindealer, July 1, 1968.

CANTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO