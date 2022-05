On June 2, 2022, from 6 pm to 9 PM, Morristown for Ukraine, with the support of the Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey in Whippany, Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus George Washington Council #359 in Morristown, the Morristown Partnership, Morris Arts and the Rudy Media Group will hold a benefit rally on the Morristown Green to support the Ukrainian people & war effort.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO