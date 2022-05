GULF SHORES, Ala. – Josie Puelz has done it again. The Lincoln Lutheran High School alum soared to a fourth-straight pole vault national title while rising to the top of the NAIA on Wednesday (May 25). Puelz emerged as one of four All-Americans for Concordia University Track & Field on the first day of the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. Other Bulldogs to reach the podium in Gulf Shores, Ala., were hammer throwers Alli Owings, Sarah Ragland and Chris Wren.

