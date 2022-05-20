ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Local hero Ted Freeman had the right stuff

By Ron MacArthur
Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's one of the most tragic stories in the history of Sussex County. If not for a terrible accident, the name Theodore “Ted” Freeman would be in the history books as one of the elite NASA astronauts who walked on the moon. The Lewes High School and...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Richard P. Collins Jr., Army veteran

Richard P. Collins Jr. "Paul," 88, passed away on the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. Paul was born in Washington, D.C. He lived in Brookland-Turkey Thicket and graduated from Gonzaga College High School. After serving in the U.S. Army, Paul entered into a career with the D.C. Government. Paul retired to Seaford, where he lived for many years.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Thunder Over Dover features Blue Angels, Thunderbirds

Dover Air Force Base can add to its long history that it played host to the top two premier military aviation demonstration teams during the same air show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds both took part in the Thunder Over Dover Air Show May 21-22. The first time the two squadrons performed in the same air show was in August 2021 during Thunder Over Michigan.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Dairy president honored with Worrilow Award

The University of Delaware College of Agriculture and Natural Resources recently honored Jay Meany, owner and president of Lewes Dairy, a subsidiary of Hy-Point Dairy of Wilmington, as the 2022 Worrilow Award recipient. The award has been presented annually for the past 53 years to recognize College of Agriculture & Natural Resources alumni who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their chosen field.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Jonathan R. Marino, had a zest for life

Jonathan R. ‘Dollar’ Marino, 37, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jonathan was born July 11, 1984, in Wilmington, and graduated from York Culinary Arts Institute. He spent time in Colorado and Hawaii, where he worked for a time as a chef. Jonathan had a zest for life, and loved to cook. He had a caring heart, a contagious smile and laugh, and accepted people for who they were.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Artists’ Gallery open daily

The Cape Artists honor Memorial Day and remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call 302-644-7733 or find Cape Artists Gallery on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Local author to sign memoir at Browseabout Books May 28

Local author R. Kevin Mallinson, PhD, will be signing copies of his recent book “Alarm in the Firehouse: A Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Professional Firefighter,” from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach. Mallinson lives with his husband in Lewes.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local entrepreneur to speak at Polka Dot Powerhouse national event Oct. 7-8

Lisa Condon, CEO of Lisa Condon Enterprises, has been selected as a featured speaker for the Polka Dot Powerhouse 2022 Annual Celebration, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, in Denver. Condon has been a member of the Polka Dot Powerhouse organization in its Lewes chapter since October...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Day of Peace and Healing event held in Georgetown

The inaugural Sussex County Community Day of Peace and Healing took place May 21 at the Richard Allen School in Georgetown. The event is designed to bring the county together in fellowship and kick off a summer of non-violence. Cape High alumni and event coordinators Lorenzo Hopkins and Cliffvon Howell...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

An army of amaryllis occupies corner of Rehoboth house

Typically blooming around Christmas, an army of red amaryllis have brought their deep red blooms to a house east of Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach. The flowers are located on the corner of Prospect Street and East Lake Drive, on the property of Enid and Jay Lagree. Inspired by the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Art reception set at Lavender Fields Farm May 30

The Delaware Shore Artists group will be exhibiting a wide range of original artwork and prints from Monday, May 30, through Saturday, June 18, at Lavender Fields Farm in Milton. An artists’ reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., May 30. Wine and cheese will be served.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse as a participant for 2022. 1776 Steakhouse is a premium steakhouse and seafood restaurant. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

DNREC announces two new names for leadership roles

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced changes May 17 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, selecting Steven Smailer as new director of DNREC’s Division of Water and naming Kim Siegel as chief of staff within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary. Smailer succeeds...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Edith Mae Willey Nobles, hardworking woman

Edith Mae (Morgan) Willey Nobles, 83, was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Milton, to Marshall D. Morgan and Cynthia M. (Moore) Morgan. The family moved to Redden in 1941, where they remained. Edith went to Georgetown schools. She worked at Rintz Five and Dime Store in Georgetown, was manager for Bodies Dairy Markets in Georgetown, Dagsboro, Selbyville and Milton, was a cafeteria worker at Sussex Tech High School, and was a seamstress in many of the sewing factories in the area. She was a military wife to her second husband Louis Nobles, and she managed several A&W hotdog restaurants throughout the region. Edith was a member of the Blades Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Gov. Carney honors Johnson family’s Century Farm in Millsboro

Gov. John Carney, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Nikko Brady and state legislators recently honored four Delaware farm families for their commitment to keeping farmland within the family for 100 years. “There is no better way to kick off Delaware Grown Week than to highlight the history of Delaware agriculture...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival to take place June 1-3

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will partner with Seaside Jewish Community in presenting the seventh anniversary of the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival from Wednesday to Friday, June 1 to 3. The mission is to deepen awareness of Jewish cultures and experiences, and to explore community differences and commonalities through...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

State of Emergency ends for barge fire

Gov. John Carney terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County May 25 two days after enacting it because of a barge fire in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” Carney said. “We are terminating the local State of Emergency put in place to support their response efforts. Thank you to all of the parties involved in this emergency, including our partners in the Fire Department of New York.”
KENT COUNTY, DE

