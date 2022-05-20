ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Funeral notices — May 20, 2022

Romesentinel.com
 5 days ago

BARBER — Raymond Bruce Barber, on Feb. 20, 2022. Services 11 a.m. today in Riverside Cemetery, 3221 NY-8, South New Berlin. Arrangements by R.J. Fahy Funeral Home, Norwich. BARNES — Sylvia V. (Hall) Barnes, 81, of Rome, on May 13, 2022. Services 1 p.m. today at Nunn...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Joseph F. Daignault, III

Joseph F. Daignault III, 53, of Rome, passed away May 20, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome, after a short battle with cancer. He was born August 10, 1968, the son of the late Joseph F. Jr. and Barbara A. Reed Daignault. Joe was educated in Rome schools. He...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Bonnie L. Britt

CLINTON/WHITESBORO — Bonnie L. Britt, 73, of Clinton and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica. A Memorial service and celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held on Sunday, May...
CLINTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

New boathouse dedicated in south Rome

ROME — They began with one boat and nearly four decades later, Hamilton College’s nationally-recognized varsity rowing program now has a place to call its own right at Bellamy Harbor Park in Rome. The Jason P. Andris Boathouse, located on the Erie Canal, was dedicated on May 14...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Malcolm J. Walker, 32, of Rome, was charged in Rome on Marcy 16 with second-degree assault. • Emma M. Armitage, 21, of Richmondville, Schoharie County, was charged in Cold Brook on May 18...
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
Rome, NY
Obituaries
City
Rome, NY
City
Boonville, NY
City
Westmoreland, NY
City
Williamstown, NY
City
Remsen, NY
Romesentinel.com

John W. (Jack) Dimbleby

John W. Dimbleby, 83, of Whitesboro, died unexpectedly May 20, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, with his family at his side. Jack was born, January 24, 1939, in Utica, the son of James W. and Lottie May Owens Dimbleby. He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, class of 1956. While in school, Jack and several friends founded a successful dance band, The Musical Demons. He continued his education at Utica College of Syracuse University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree. While attending Utica College, Mr. Dimbleby also completed the requirements to become a licensed funeral director. He began his career alongside his father at the J. W. Dimbleby Funeral Home, Whitesboro, and over the years acquired additional funeral homes. He and his lifelong friend, Tom Groves, purchased the Eldridge-Groves Funeral Home, Old Forge; later, he purchased the Wilcox Funeral Home, West Winfield, and the George W. Koerner Funeral Home, Holland Patent, (all now known as Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc.) and most recently the Smith Funeral Home in Sauquoit. He was proud to have his son and grandson follow him in the business.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

MILESTONES: Couple celebrates 55 years

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rieck, Lamphear Road, Rome, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 20, 2022. Rieck and the former Carol DeMatteis were married on May 20, 1967, at St. John the Baptist Church, Rome. Rieck was employed at Varflex Corporation for 28 years, and has been retired for...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida man charged with harassment

ROME — An Oneida man is accused of repeatedly harassing his ex-girlfriend for more than a month, including following her in his vehicle and leaving multiple voice mails, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said the female victim reported the ongoing issues to the Rome Police Station on...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Robert C. Armstrong

Robert C. Armstrong, 88, formerly of Whitesboro and Brantingham, passed away at his home on May 22, 2022. He was born on March 24, 1934, in Westmoreland, a son of the late Albert A. and Helen (Kistner) Armstrong, and graduated from Westmoreland High School. Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Jilson on September 11, 1954, at Lady of the Rosary Church. Bob worked at Hamilton College for many years. Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield and the Church of Annunciation in Clark Mills and their Holy Name Society. Bob had a passion for flying. He built and piloted his own RC and full-size single engine airplanes. He enjoyed restoring antique airplanes as well. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Firebirds Radio Control Plane Club and EAA Experimental Aircraft Association.
WESTMORELAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Riverside Cemetery#Fairview Cemetery#Barber#Hall Rrb Barnes#Harper Funeral Home#The Humane Society#Mills Funeral Home#Eannace Funeral Home
Romesentinel.com

Mid-York Library Road Trip event starts June 1

UTICA — Mid-York Library System will start the Mid-York Library Road Trip event beginning June 1. This summer, children, adults and families are welcome to join a three-month trip to visit 45 library locations throughout Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties. Participants will discover the unique buildings, services, and resources available at their local and neighboring communities.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two injured, Vienna man ticketed in accident

VIENNA — A motorcyclist was hospitalized and ticketed after a spill on Mulholland Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Jason Manaseri, 47, of Vienna, was westbound on Mulholland Road at about 3:45 p.m. when he was forced to swerve to avoid a vehicle that had failed to yield him the right of way. Deputies said the motorcycle fell onto its side in the roadway. Both Manaseri and his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica for treatment, authorities stated. Manaseri was also ticketed for unlicensed operator and operating without insurance, deputies said.
VIENNA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Fire in Herkimer County displaces seven

MIDDLEVILLE — Seven people have been displaced from their home following a fire in Herkimer County on Monday, according to county fire officials. Authorities said the alarm was raised at 12:35 p.m. for the three-story, two-family residence at 13 S. Main St. Authorities said no one was injured, and those at the residence at the time were able to escape.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Williams to run in NY-22

AUBURN — Brandon Williams, a Republican, has announced he will continue to his grassroots campaign for the state’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams began his campaign in February, centered on Onondaga County. In just a few weeks of entering the race, Williams said he established an organization of volunteers,...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Kookie’s to open fourth location at Utica Zoo

UTICA — President of ORB Food & Beverage Jeff Stone, along with Andria Heath, Executive Director of the Utica Zoo, announced Tuesday that Kookie’s will partner with the Utica Zoo and open their fourth location at Polly’s, the zoo’s concession outfit. This will be Kookie’s fourth...
Romesentinel.com

Aerial treatments under way for spongy moth in Rome Sand Plains

ROME — Visitors to the Rome Sand Plains may notice spring blooms dotting the unique environmental area’s landscape. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is also hoping they notice signage that the department is conducting aerial treatments for the invasive pest spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth).
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome teen accused of shoplifting

ROME — A Rome teenager is accused of shoplifting at Walmart and then threatening an employee with a knife when he was caught early Wednesday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said De'Ante Jones, 18, of Rome, stole merchandise from Walmart at about 6:30 a.m....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pair rescued after canoe capsizes on West Canada Creek

RUSSIA — Two adult males escaped without injury after their canoe capsized on the West Canada Creek in Herkimer County Monday afternoon, according to fire officials. Barneveld Fire Chief Kevin Kalk said the pair were canoeing down West Canada Creek sometime around 1 p.m. when their canoe flipped on the choppy water. Kalk said the pair were able to reach safety on their own, but they were a bit trapped in the wilderness.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: HP golf, Section III tennis, RFA lax, VVS golf, Junkyard Relays

Holland Patent freshman Jacob Olearczyk shot a 79 to medal in the Section III boys golf North Division Qualifier held Monday at McConnellsville Golf Course. South Jefferson won the Large School Title with a five-player total of 466. In second was General Brown with a 471. The third place team was Adirondack with a 497. Lowville took fourth with a 509. Watertown was fifth with 526.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Westmo, Whitesboro, Proctor, RFA, HP, Canastota, Oriskany, NY Mills, Adirondack, Lowville

Two undefeated local teams — Class A Whitesboro and Class C Westmoreland — earned top seeds for the Section III baseball postseason. In Class AA, the quarterfinals are at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the higher seed. Rome Free Academy (6-11), the eight seed, plays at top seed Cicero-North Syracuse (17-2). Four seed Utica Proctor (11-6) hosts five seed Fayetteville-Manlius. Two seed West Genesee (13-6) hosts seven seed Syracuse (7-11). Third seed Baldwinsville (11-7) hosts six seed Liverpool (7-13).
LOWVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Nine area girls golfers qualify for state tournament

Nine golfers have punched their tickets to the state tournament for their performances at the Section III girls golf tournament at Kanon Valley Tuesday. The Tri-Valley League had four golfers qualify. Rome Free Academy's Evie Denton fired an 88 to finish second behind Watertown's Jillian Draper, who was two shots better. Also from the TVL are Utica-Notre Dame's Sara Papale and Kamryn Yerman, who tied for third after both shot 89. New Hartford's Julia Sassower shot a 96 to finish tied for eighth.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged with DWI

ROME — A 43-year-old man was charged with drunk driving after speeding erratically down Floyd Avenue very early Sunday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Ronald R. Artigiani, of Rome, was spotted driving erratically on Hill Road heading into Rome at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. A caller told 911 that Artigiani was swerving in the roadway and traveling at between 40 to 100 mph, according to authorities.
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy