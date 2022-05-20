SOL Boys' Lacrosse District Wrap (5-19-22)

ORLANDO (CBS) -- Last week, we told you about the University of Chicago's quest for NCAA Division III titles in both men's and women's tennis. "UChicago has never won a team NCAA title, so I'm all about making history, and I really want to make history for this school," Maroons tennis star Christian Alshon told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek last week. Unfortunately, the women's team lost the final match. But we're happy to report that Alshon got his wish – and earned it. The men's team won it all 5-2 on an ace by Alshon over Case Western...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 54 MINUTES AGO