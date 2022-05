The Washington State Department of Agriculture is preparing for another year of fighting Sprtina. This year’s treatment for Spartina starts Wednesday June 1st, and runs through November. Survey and eradication efforts of this aggressive, invasive weed, will take place in multiple areas, including Grays Harbor, Hood Canal, Willapa Bay, Puget Sound, the north and west sides of the Olympic Peninsula and at the mouth of the Columbia River.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO