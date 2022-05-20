Births — May 20, 2022

BALOG — To John and Aiden Demorest Balog, of Rome, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in. Rome Health, a son, Isaac Charles. BOIKO — To Jason Boiko and Jennifer Ward, of Rome, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Daniel Patrick. CONSIGLIO — To...
ANDINO-PEREZ — Luis “Tibu” Andino-Perez, 81, of Utica, on May 20, 2022. No services. Calling hours 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St. Utica. ARMSTRONG — Robert C. Armstrong, 88, formerly of Whitesboro and Brantingham, on May 22, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Friday...
Joseph F. Daignault III, 53, of Rome, passed away May 20, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome, after a short battle with cancer. He was born August 10, 1968, the son of the late Joseph F. Jr. and Barbara A. Reed Daignault. Joe was educated in Rome schools. He...
UTICA — Dolores R. Massa, 90, of Utica passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. She was born on October 21, 1931, in Utica the daughter of the late Camillo and Mary (Sansone) Conte. She attended Utica Schools. On July 1, 1950, at St. Mary Mt. Carmel Church in Utica she was united in marriage to Joseph “Peppy” Massa, a blessed union of over 54 years filled with much love and mutual devotion, Mr. Massa passed away on August 29, 2004.
Dianne L. (Yager) Stern, age 70, of Blossvale, went to heaven to be with her husband Larry, and mother Kathleen on May 21, 2022, with her loving family by her side at the Abraham House of Rome. She was born on January 21, 1952, in Rome to the late Kathleen...
ROME — They began with one boat and nearly four decades later, Hamilton College’s nationally-recognized varsity rowing program now has a place to call its own right at Bellamy Harbor Park in Rome. The Jason P. Andris Boathouse, located on the Erie Canal, was dedicated on May 14...
ROME — An Oneida man is accused of repeatedly harassing his ex-girlfriend for more than a month, including following her in his vehicle and leaving multiple voice mails, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said the female victim reported the ongoing issues to the Rome Police Station on...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Malcolm J. Walker, 32, of Rome, was charged in Rome on Marcy 16 with second-degree assault. • Emma M. Armitage, 21, of Richmondville, Schoharie County, was charged in Cold Brook on May 18...
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rieck, Lamphear Road, Rome, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 20, 2022. Rieck and the former Carol DeMatteis were married on May 20, 1967, at St. John the Baptist Church, Rome. Rieck was employed at Varflex Corporation for 28 years, and has been retired for...
John W. Dimbleby, 83, of Whitesboro, died unexpectedly May 20, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, with his family at his side. Jack was born, January 24, 1939, in Utica, the son of James W. and Lottie May Owens Dimbleby. He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, class of 1956. While in school, Jack and several friends founded a successful dance band, The Musical Demons. He continued his education at Utica College of Syracuse University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree. While attending Utica College, Mr. Dimbleby also completed the requirements to become a licensed funeral director. He began his career alongside his father at the J. W. Dimbleby Funeral Home, Whitesboro, and over the years acquired additional funeral homes. He and his lifelong friend, Tom Groves, purchased the Eldridge-Groves Funeral Home, Old Forge; later, he purchased the Wilcox Funeral Home, West Winfield, and the George W. Koerner Funeral Home, Holland Patent, (all now known as Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc.) and most recently the Smith Funeral Home in Sauquoit. He was proud to have his son and grandson follow him in the business.
ROME — A Rome teenager is accused of shoplifting at Walmart and then threatening an employee with a knife when he was caught early Wednesday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said De'Ante Jones, 18, of Rome, stole merchandise from Walmart at about 6:30 a.m....
AUBURN — Brandon Williams, a Republican, has announced he will continue to his grassroots campaign for the state’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams began his campaign in February, centered on Onondaga County. In just a few weeks of entering the race, Williams said he established an organization of volunteers,...
VIENNA — A motorcyclist was hospitalized and ticketed after a spill on Mulholland Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Jason Manaseri, 47, of Vienna, was westbound on Mulholland Road at about 3:45 p.m. when he was forced to swerve to avoid a vehicle that had failed to yield him the right of way. Deputies said the motorcycle fell onto its side in the roadway. Both Manaseri and his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica for treatment, authorities stated. Manaseri was also ticketed for unlicensed operator and operating without insurance, deputies said.
CLINTON — Hamilton College held its spring commencement exercise for the Class of 2022 during a ceremony on Sunday at the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House on campus. The college awarded 494 bachelor of arts degrees to the members of the graduating class. The commencement speaker was Gillian Zucker, a 1990 graduate of Hamilton College and the president of business operations for the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball League.
MIDDLEVILLE — Seven people have been displaced from their home following a fire in Herkimer County on Monday, according to county fire officials. Authorities said the alarm was raised at 12:35 p.m. for the three-story, two-family residence at 13 S. Main St. Authorities said no one was injured, and those at the residence at the time were able to escape.
Holland Patent freshman Jacob Olearczyk shot a 79 to medal in the Section III boys golf North Division Qualifier held Monday at McConnellsville Golf Course. South Jefferson won the Large School Title with a five-player total of 466. In second was General Brown with a 471. The third place team was Adirondack with a 497. Lowville took fourth with a 509. Watertown was fifth with 526.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, congratulated Mohawk Valley Community College and Binghamton University on receiving federal Upward Bound grants, which allow the schools to help more local high school students finish their secondary education and prepare for higher education. • MVCC received an award of $295,707, and Binghamton University...
Nine golfers have punched their tickets to the state tournament for their performances at the Section III girls golf tournament at Kanon Valley Tuesday. The Tri-Valley League had four golfers qualify. Rome Free Academy's Evie Denton fired an 88 to finish second behind Watertown's Jillian Draper, who was two shots better. Also from the TVL are Utica-Notre Dame's Sara Papale and Kamryn Yerman, who tied for third after both shot 89. New Hartford's Julia Sassower shot a 96 to finish tied for eighth.
Robert C. Armstrong, 88, formerly of Whitesboro and Brantingham, passed away at his home on May 22, 2022. He was born on March 24, 1934, in Westmoreland, a son of the late Albert A. and Helen (Kistner) Armstrong, and graduated from Westmoreland High School. Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Jilson on September 11, 1954, at Lady of the Rosary Church. Bob worked at Hamilton College for many years. Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield and the Church of Annunciation in Clark Mills and their Holy Name Society. Bob had a passion for flying. He built and piloted his own RC and full-size single engine airplanes. He enjoyed restoring antique airplanes as well. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Firebirds Radio Control Plane Club and EAA Experimental Aircraft Association.
ONEIDA — Oneida’s annual Garage Sale Days kicks off the second weekend of June and Bridged2Connect is looking to help people connect with sellers. Bridged2Connect, a business consulting firm, is working with Happy2Assist to collate lists of local residents holding garage sales on Friday, June 10; Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.
RUSSIA — Two adult males escaped without injury after their canoe capsized on the West Canada Creek in Herkimer County Monday afternoon, according to fire officials. Barneveld Fire Chief Kevin Kalk said the pair were canoeing down West Canada Creek sometime around 1 p.m. when their canoe flipped on the choppy water. Kalk said the pair were able to reach safety on their own, but they were a bit trapped in the wilderness.
