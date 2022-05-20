ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC baseball records, standings following May 19 contests

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at SEC team records and standings.

Below are SEC team records and standings following May 19 contests during the final weekend of conference play.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

SEC East: Vanderbilt 35-17 (14-14 SEC)

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SEC East: Florida 34-19 (14-14 SEC)

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: South Carolina 26-26 (12-16 SEC)

South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri head coach Steve Bieser. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC West: Arkansas 38-14 (18-10 SEC)

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

SEC West: Mississippi State 26-28 (9-19 SEC)

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

