Gas prices, by and large, haven't increased that much in Montgomery County since last week. The most notable hikes spotted as of late Tuesday night were on River Road in Bethesda, topping out at 14 cents at one station. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) have squabbled back and forth this week about the scheduled state gas tax hike from 36 to 43 cents on July 1, 2022. Hogan has asked Franchot to take action to protect consumers. The comptroller, who is running for governor, said he has no authority to do so. He suggested Hogan declare an emergency, or call the legislature back into emergency session.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO