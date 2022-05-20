ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Game 2: No. 1 Tennessee-Mississippi State score predictions

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) defeated Mississippi State (26-28, 9-19 SEC), 27-2, Thursday.

The Vols and Bulldogs will play game No. 2 Friday at 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).

The three-game series will conclude regular season play ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field in Hoover.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee-Mississippi State game No. 2 score predictions

  • Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 10, Mississippi State 3
  • Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 15, Mississippi State 5

