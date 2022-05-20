ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Why A Killer Gets Four Life Sentences

By Chris Davis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFT WAYNE, Ind.–Part of the reason Coen Hancz-Barron will likely get life without parole is the number of people killed and the manner in which a mom and her three children died last year in Ft. Wayne. Hancz-Barron was found guilty Thursday morning in the stabbings of Sarah Zent, 26,...

