Why A Killer Gets Four Life Sentences

(Richmond, IN)--The Indiana Department of Child Services has refused to respond to numerous attempts to contact that agency about the current status of Wernle Youth and Family Services, but that’s not stopping family members of a recent stabbing victim from moving forward with litigation. Last month, a Wernle runaway stabbed a 78-year-old Richmond resident multiple times in her home. The victim was seriously injured, but survived. In the last few weeks, the family has retained a central Indiana attorney and will file a lawsuit. That attorney is compiling information about previous police calls to Wernle, state sanctions, and interviews about conditions with former employees.
