Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Jazz Legend John Stockton Writes A Letter To Support A Women Who Was Involved In The Insurrection At The U.S. Capitol: "Janet Buhler Is One Of The Kindest People I Have Ever Known."

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Stockton has somehow become a controversial figure around the NBA world. The all-time assists leader has been quite critical of the COVID-19 vaccine, even supporting Kyrie Irving when the Brooklyn Nets superstar refused to take it and misses a big chunk of the 2021/22 NBA season. Well, the...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 160

RarityStation51
3d ago

JUST BECAUSE YOU SEE HER AS THE KINDEST PERSON YOU'VE EVER MET, DOESN'T EXCUSE HER ACTIONS DURING THE ATRACK ON OUR NATION'S CAPITOL..... YOU, JOHN STOCKTON HAVE LOST ALL MY RESPECT AND PROVES YOUR A MAGAt.... SHAME ON YOU.....

Reply(4)
97
R.C.
3d ago

John Stockton believes over 150 professional athletes have dropped dead while playing after getting the covid vaccine. I'd love to see his list of names

Reply(2)
54
Derek Johnson
4d ago

She's nothing but a sweet old church lady, yeah right. They are one of the worst. As soon as the Church lady saw violence, she should have ran the other way.

Reply(3)
68
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
The Independent

US veteran calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a shame’ and calls her out for ‘craziness’

A US Navy veteran was filmed personally accusing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of disparaging the military and other groups, calling the Republican congresswoman a “shame.”The confrontation was caught on camera by WTVC at a campaign event on Monday in Trion, Georgia. The veteran, Alex Boyle, was incensed over some of Ms Greene’s past comments, and directly challenged her on them.“You are disrespecting the United States Congress and you’re a shame,” Mr Boyle told the congresswoman.“No, sir,” Ms Greene calmly responded.The tense exchange began when Mr Boyle asked the Georgia Republican to explain a controversial remark she made last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Current Condition: "I Am At The Highest As Far As My Mental Capacity That I’ve Ever Been."

With just two wins to go before securing a trip to the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are back on top of the basketball world, and Draymond Green is leading the charge. With solid performances on both ends of the floor, Green is doing everything he can to bring another title to San Francisco, and this year may be one of his finest yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Utah hunting guide charged with ‘illegally’ baiting bear which Donald Trump Jr shot

A hunting guide in Utah has been charged with illegally baiting a bear which was shot by Donald Trump Jr during a hunt in the state, a report says.Wade Lemon faces five years behind bars if convicted over the May 2018 killing, and prosecutors say there is no evidence that the former president’s eldest son would have known about the alleged baiting.Mr Trump is not named in court papers but his identity as the shooter was confirmed by the Utah Department of Natural Resources, according to The Utah Investigative Journalism Project and The Salt Lake City Tribune.Davis County Attorney Troy...
UTAH STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Reveals He And Javaris Crittenton Talk Every Week Despite Crittenton Being In Prison: “It’s Just Like When We Were Teammates… We Talk Basketball.”

One of the most infamous incidents in NBA history is the gun incident involving Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton. In 2009, during a heated argument about gambling debts, both Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton had unloaded guns in their locker room. Both players were punished, and the incident is still...
NBA

Comments / 0

