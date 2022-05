The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of scam calls that claim to be from an MCSO employee. According to the sheriff’s office, scammers have recently been contacting residents and claiming to be ‘Sergeant Chapman.’ These scammers are informing residents that they have a warrant for their arrest, and the scammers are requesting money or gift cards to get the “warrant” resolved.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO