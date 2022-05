Not only does it look lovely, but a small mountain of broad beans in their pods, a piece of pecorino and an invitation to eat the two together is a good way to start a meal. For the combination of flavours (grassy beans and sharp cheese), but also for the group activity and concentration required to get the beans out of their velour-lined pods and matched with the right amount of cheese. Some people really apply themselves to the task and double pod each bean, getting the bright-green disc out of the opaque skin with a nail. I don’t mind the slightly bitter outer coat, especially if the beans are small.

