Back in the day, old timers struggled to define rock and roll. They called it blasphemous and bastardized, overly African-American and insufficiently understandable. Even today, much has been made of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s issues figuring out who gets ushered in: Does Eminem count as a rock star? Should country hero Dolly Parton get in? (And does she want in?) Dolly or no Dolly, shouldn’t there be more than around 7% women represented?

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO