The Iowan who served more time as a prisoner of war than any other Iowan during the Vietnam War has died. The Des Moines Register reports that Larry Spencer passed away on Saturday. He was 82 years old. Spencer was a native of Earlham, Iowa, and was a U.S. Navy radar intercept officer. On February 18th, 1966, his F-4 Phantom was shot down over North Vietnam. The Register reports that Spencer and the aircraft pilot, James T. Ruffin, ejected from the aircraft. Spencer would go on to spend more than 2,550 days in North Vietnamese captivity. He was freed on February 12th, 1973, and was one of the first 20 American POWs returned from the Vietnam War.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO