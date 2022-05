Over the course of its nearly 30-year existence, the Power Rangers franchise has recruited the talents of countless actors. Many of these stars have become somewhat iconic in the eyes of those who have faithfully followed the long-running TV series. Following their stints within the show, many of the actors have gone on to different acting endeavors, while others have experienced legal issues (with one having even been sentenced for killing someone). Now, Austin St. John, one of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers stars, has been arrested following an FBI raid.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO