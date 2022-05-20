Miryam Wahrman, Nicole Davi, and Richard Kearney Honored for Excellence During Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony
From left, Provost Joshua Powers, President Emerita Kathleen Waldron, Professor Miryam Wahrman, Professor Nicole Davi, Richard Kearney, and President Richard Helldobler. Miryam Wahrman, professor of biology, Nicole Davi, professor of environmental science, and Richard Kearney, research and electronic resources librarian, were recognized during the University’s 2022 Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony on May...www.wpunj.edu
Comments / 0