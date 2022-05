Cypress Hill is coming to Grand Rapids with the Knotfest Roadshow on Thursday, June 2nd at Van Andel Arena. Cypress Hill is an American hip-hop group from South Gate, California. They are a hip-hop group that has sold multi-platinum and platinum albums, having sold over 20 million albums worldwide. They are considered to be among the main movers of West Coast and 1990s hip hop. The group has been critically acclaimed for its first five albums. All of the group members advocate for medical and recreational use of cannabis in the United States. In 2019, Cypress Hill became the first Latino hip hop group to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

