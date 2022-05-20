Where is 'Harry's House' anyway? Harry Styles explains

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Harry Styles kicked off his new era with his third solo studio album, Harry's House, led by the smash single "As It Was." The singer celebrated his new album with a series of Harry's House pop-up shops around the world -- with locations in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, and Toronto. The shops give fans a chance to experience and celebrate Harry’s House live with special activations and exclusive merchandise designs only available at these locations. Check out the website for locations, dates and times.
