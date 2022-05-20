ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ukrainian Minnesotans celebrate International Vyshyvankas Day

By MPR News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Ukrainian community gathered in Minneapolis on Thursday to celebrate International Vyshyvanka Day. Vyshyvankas are traditional embroidered clothing that are considered a form of spiritual armor in Ukrainian culture. The Ukrainian...

Jason DeRusha Announces Transition To New Role At WCCO-TV

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – May 24, 2022 – After nearly 11 years as anchor at WCCO, Jason DeRusha has announced his decision to leave the anchor desk and transition to a contributing role for station events and special projects. The decision comes as DeRusha looks to explore other opportunities that allow for a more regular schedule and time with family. “In many ways, I have the job I dreamed of when I was a young kid watching the news every day from my family’s living room. I’ve met people and gone places I’d never imagined, thanks to WCCO-TV,” said DeRusha. “And still...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Coping with prolonged grief in the wake of George Floyd and the pandemic

Wednesday marks two years since George Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer. His death brought the fears, anger and deep sorrow over America’s racist legacy to the forefront of our collective lives. Many people have been grieving the past two years, not only his death but also the deep wounds of racial injustice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 24

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,033 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,601. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 23. Data from the weekend is included, thus boosting the number of cases in today's report.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Legislature passes sweeping hemp industry reforms

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune has a piece on the Minnesota Legislature passing a sweeping set of hemp industry reforms that will allow, among other things, small amounts of hemp-derived THC to be legally sold in edibles and drinks to those 21 and older. Employees working as psychiatric associates,...
MINNESOTA STATE
See Inside Minnesota’s First 5 Star Hotel

Four Seasons Minneapolis is set to open in a matter of days. With 37 stories, an indoor and outdoor pool, world-class restaurants, and incredible views of the Minneapolis skyline; this hotel is the epitome of luxury. Here's an exclusive look inside the first 5 Star Hotel in the Land of...
Minnesota Legislature Adjourns With Work Unfinished, But Unclear If Special Session Will Happen

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and top legislators met privately Monday to discuss next steps after the legislature failed to pass key proposals before adjournment, but it’s unclear when — or even if — lawmakers will return for a special session to finish up their work. Walz said he wants to call the legislature back to St. Paul to finalize deals on public safety, education, transportation and more. But after that meeting with House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, there is no timeline set or even an agreement among all three that they should. “I’m...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesotans respond to the rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation

In 2022, state lawmakers across the country have introduced an unprecedented number of bills that target the rights of LGBTQ children and their families. And regardless of whether the bills pass, they can take a toll on LGBTQ youth mental health. A survey by the Trevor Project found that 85 percent of trans and non-binary youth reported that news of anti-trans legislation has negatively affected their mental health.
MINNESOTA STATE
COVID In Minnesota: Rolling Average Case Rate Finally Appears To Be Trending Down Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 4,033 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,499,038, including roughly 71,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,601 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 36.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s also the first sign that the average case rate is on the way down. The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ettinger wins Democratic nod for Hagedorn seat; Finstad leads in GOP race

Former Hormel Foods executive Jeff Ettinger cruised to victory Tuesday in a Democratic primary to finish the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, while on the Republican side Brad Finstad appeared to have narrowly defeated Jeremy Munson. With all precincts reporting early Wednesday, Finstad, a former state representative,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Here are the bills Minnesota lawmakers did pass

ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday. The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sen. Klobuchar Pushing To Help Modernize Minnesota National Guard’s Fleet

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited the Minnesota National Guard’s 133 Airlift Wing in St. Paul Sunday to push for more help to maintain transport planes used by the guard. The Airmen fly the C-130 Hercules, and Klobuchar says she is working to get more funds to take care of those planes. Col. James D. Cleet, wing commander of the 133rd Airlift, says the planes need more attention as they get older. (credit: CBS) “They’re harder to get parts for, they’re harder to maintain, and my maintenance officer … is spending more and more time keeping these [the C-130 Hercules] in the air,” Cleet said. “They just need more TLC.” The C-130s have been used to help with floods in Minnesota, as well as on military missions across the world. Recently, Klobuchar was able to secure funding for upgrades to their propellers.
SAINT PAUL, MN
What Happened At Minnesota’s 21 Native-American Boarding Schools? Unpacking A Complex History

Originally published May 20, 2022 RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) – A trip to the Goodhue County Historical Society’s basement in Red Wing is a trip back to a complex and complicated time in United States history. And right now, the traveling display the organization spent years trying to secure is once again a topic of national conversation. Titled “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” the display on loan from Arizona’s Heard Museum details the decades Native American children spent in federally run boarding schools across the country through artifacts and first-person testimony. “This is definitely a conversation that needs to be...
RED WING, MN
Thousands Of Minnesota Nurses Prepare To Picket As Contract Expiration Date Nears

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands of nurses plan to picket in a few weeks as contract negotiations continue at several hospitals. Some nurses were creating signs on Saturday to hold the line. They say they’re overworked, understaffed, and patients are paying too much for health care. “Our healthcare system is in critical condition,” said RN and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association Mary C. Turner. “Hospital executives with million-dollar salaries have created a staffing and retention crisis which is pushing nurses away from the bedside. Nurses say that in the end, better contracts mean better care for patients. They plan to hold an informational picket...
MINNESOTA STATE

