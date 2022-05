Click here to read the full article. The pandemic, the rise of new social media platforms, the formation of new streaming services and the passion of fan communities are just a few of the factors that all who work in entertainment marketing have had to take into special consideration over the past few years. While different strategies can be more or less effective in different contexts, there are a few key ideas that entertainment marketers can all learn from each other. At the Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit presented by Deloitte, marketing executives who lead companies ranging from Snap to the Los Angeles...

NFL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO