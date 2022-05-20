ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jimmy Discusses Biden’s Abysmal Approval Rating On ‘Outnumbered’

 5 days ago

Jimmy and the "Outnumbered" panel react to a...

Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Trump's track record on endorsements so far verges on astonishing

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich provides his analysis of the primaries and called for a "unified party" going into November on Tuesday's "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: Remember that it's very, very likely now that Mehmet Oz is going to win in Pennsylvania and he was endorsed by Trump. So the president overall, President Trump overall has a very good track record. Look, I want to say I was for Perdue. And as you know, I'm very deeply for Jake Evans in the sixth District. But the fact is that Governor Kemp, to his credit, put together a very powerful campaign, used all the weapons that a sitting governor has to raise an amazing amount of money spent about two and a half months demolishing Perdue as a candidate, with Perdue not having the money to counter it. And Kemp is going to win a significant victory. And I think we ought to be honest about it. That's the only major defeat that Trump is going to have tonight. And overall, Trump's track record so far verges on astonishing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Bill Maher says Biden isn't mentally 'that different' than before, insists he's 'actually better'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher pushed back against the notion that President Biden has had a mental decline in recent years, suggesting he's "actually better" than ever. On Friday's "Overtime" segment on YouTube, Maher read a viewer question directed to former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, who was asked who was going to be the Democratic candidate in 2024. Brazile responded by pointing to the president's previous remarks asserting he intends to seek a second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: Voters are thinking this guy is a 'loser'

‘The Five’ discuss how American's view of Joe Biden is continuing to decline, viewing the president as ‘incompetent’ and ‘not focused’. JEANINE PIRRO: Look, Greg, we've all known the guy is not with the program. We've known it for a long time. The numbers have been clear as far as we were concerned. But now it appears that it's not just us. The voters know it. The voters know it. The polling shows it. You know, in the beginning, it's like America was like, you know, let's give the guy a chance. We elected him. Let's give him a chance. You know, we're not going to criticize him. But now it's like we're not even in two years. And they're like, this guy's a loser. This guy is incompetent. 57% say the president is distracted. 51% say he's incompetent. 60% say he's not focused. We've got inflation going through the roof. And they want to blame the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy: American people don’t believe Biden's claim that he doesn’t control gas and oil prices

Sen. John Kennedy castigated Biden for his economic and energy failures telling "Hannity" the president has lost the trust of the American people. SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: On inflation here is what the American people see. President Biden gave Americans three $600 stimulus checks. And then, for his next trick, he crashed their 401(k)s and increased their gasoline bills by $800, their food bills by $3,000, and their rent by $2,000 a month. Now, unless you have untreated mental illness, you know that is not a good trade. And that’s why most Americans, at least on the economy, would — right now — would not trust the Biden Administration to properly open a PayPal. Its economic illiteracy is astounding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Democratic socialist candidate slammed for calling on people to break into houses: 'Why not just be lawless?'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren slammed self-described Democratic Socialist congressional candidate Rebecca Parson for an ad encouraging people to break into empty homes, telling Fox News' Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus that the candidate and the radical element of her party promote "lawless" behavior. During the Tuesday "Fox & Friends First" appearance, Lahren argued that radical Democrats "don’t care" about struggling Americans and instead encourage people to combat homelessness by taking things if they do not have what they want.
HOMELESS
#Approval Rating#Abysmal#Outnumbered#Hispanic Americans#Foxnews Com
Fox News

Chris Christie: If Trump Continues To Look Backwards, He Is Not Going To Be A Political Force In The Republican Party For Much Longer

Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey Governor joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the primary election results from several states. Including Gorgia where President Trump’s endorsed candidates lost major races. The former New Jersey Governor reacted to Trump’s big loss on endorsements by saying,. “So...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
