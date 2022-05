University of the Pacific men’s basketball Coach Leonard Perry is welcoming six players—all but one of them transfers—to his recruiting class for the upcoming season. The Tigers finished 8–22 and in eighth place in the West Coast Conference in Perry’s first year leading the program. With the departure of seven players, including four starters, Perry is rebuilding largely through the NCAA transfer portal, which helps facilitate the movement of players to new teams.

