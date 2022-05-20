Diversity Efforts in Banking Questioned After Wells Fargo Fake Interview Claims

The banking giant Wells Fargo has been accused of disingenuously boosting its diversity numbers by interviewing Black and female candidates for positions that allegedly were already filled. Seven current and former employees told the New York Times they were instructed to interview "diverse" candidates — even though the hiring decision had already been made. Reed Alexander, a finance reporter for Insider, joined Cheddar to break down the accusations and what it means for the finance industry. “What is clear is that there are real diversity pushes and recruiting across Wall Street, yet somehow the numbers remain dismally low at many banks," he said. "So it sort of raises questions about either how genuine are those efforts or are they effective enough because they don't seem to be going quite far enough."