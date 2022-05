At this year’s Whitney Museum of American Art Art Party, Thelma Golden, the director of the Studio Museum in Harlem, Susan Hess, a distinguished Whitney trustee, and artist Gleen Ligon were all honored. So it makes the utmost sense that the room was filled with a wide-ranging cultural crowd there to celebrate the artistic trio. There were celebrities from Seth Meyers and Karlie Kloss, artists from Maurizio Cattelan to Rashid Johnson, as well as fashion world figures like Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon. Everyone, it seemed, wanted to celebrate those who both create, and support the American artistry, especially after a long two years where the museum’s ability to do so was hampered by a global pandemic.

