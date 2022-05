Some things in this world are just a fact. The sky is (often) blue. The Earth is round. “The Office” is routinely considered one of the best sitcoms ever made and is likely to be the most rewatched television show in streaming service history. With its large cast of well-regarded actors, some only after their stint on the show reaching stardom, it can to this day remain fascinating to see where some of its stars end up. Likely most well-known for playing the character Ryan Howard on “The Office,” actor B.J. Novak has an upcoming feature that sounds as drastic of a divergence from the sitcom as possible. From Blumhouse Productions comes “Vengeance,” a darkly comedic thriller starring, written, and directed by Novak; the first trailer for the film is now available to view online.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO