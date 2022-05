Members of the McLean office of Weichert, Realtors, recently picked up litter along a stretch of Route 123 as part of Virginia’s Adopt-a-Highway program. This marks the fifth year the Weichert clean-up crew has been working with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on this program. After their 2018 outings, the VDOT erected an Adopt-a-Highway sign along the clean stretch of road in recognition of Weichert’s efforts.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO