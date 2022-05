WWE announced via Michael Cole on last week's Friday Night SmackDown that both Sasha Banks and Naomi have been stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on top of being suspended indefinitely after walking out at the start of last week's Monday Night Raw. Cole mentioned that a future tournament will be held to crown a new pair of champions, though a quick look at WWE's main roster shows that might be difficult. None of the 12 previous tag team champions are still operating as a duo and teams like Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Queen Zelina & Carmella recently split up on Raw, leaving the only current teams to be Natalya & Shayna Baszler and Nikki ASH & Doudrop.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO