2022 AHS Prom Court

NORMAL – A Chicago man is behind bars in McLean County after a shooting early Wednesday morning. Normal Police responded to the area of N. Main Street and W. Willow Street around 12:38 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of a shooting.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline’s newest thrift store is opening next month, but residents can start donating on Monday. Goodwill is moving into the old Gander Mountain on McFarland Road in Rockford. The drive-thru donation center opens on Monday. They are looking for clothing, toys, home and kitchen décor and more. The store opens […]
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Conversations were heated at the Dunlap Library board meeting Tuesday night. After a man was caught printing pictures of young girls, visibly aroused at the library, the community raised concern for the children in the area. “Is it the policy if the guy were to...
Day 3: Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet. Action from the final day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet. The volunteers focused on cleaning up alleyways and sidewalks between the Centennial Bridge and Fifth Avenue, and 15th Street through 24th Street.
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The teenager who died in a crash between a car and a semi-trailer in eastern McLean County on Wednesday was a junior at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Authorities said the semi driver was traveling northbound on the LeRoy-Lexington Blacktop, failed to stop at a stop...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Businesses in Downtown Rockford opened their doors and offered special deals as a way to bring more people to the heart of the city. The Element hosted “The Great Downtown Open House.” More than 15 businesses took part, including District, Salvaged by Sonya and Rocktown Adventures. The trolley was also up […]
Eight Illinois counties are now listed as having “high” levels of community transmission of COVID-19. State public health officials are recommending that people in those counties return to wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Those eight counties include Peoria and Champaign counties in Central Illinois. Sangamon County...
PEORIA, Ill. — One person is injured in the wake of a reported drive-by shooting in Peoria last night. Police say the Shotspotter alert went out around 11 p.m. in an area of North Peoria Avenue and East Illinois Ave. 25 News managed to contact a PPD spokesperson overnight,...
The woman charged with killing a pedestrian early Sunday, May 22, on the new I-74 bike/pedestrian path has had 31 other cases against her in Rock Island County, dating back to 1994. Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, is being held on $2-million bond on 10 charges, surrounding her...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria police are investigating after they found a man shot to death Saturday afternoon near Peoria High School, on the same day seniors received their degrees. According to Peoria Police information officer Semone Roth, at 12:28 PM, police responded to a Shotspotter alert in...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a shooting that occurred near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue Saturday. According to a press release, 21-year-old Roger Browder was shot at approximately 12:27 p.m. Saturday. Peoria Police officers found Browder unresponsive at the scene and...
A 31-year-old Pleasant Valley man faces a felony charge after police say he stole more than $10,000 of property from Davenport Memorial Park. Briar Washburn faces a charge of first-degree theft after he was arrested on a warrant, court documents say. In January, Davenport Police filed a report about the...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford held another neighborhood workday on Friday, for volunteers to clean up neglected properties on the city’s West Side. Rockford Police and Fire, along with 15 other groups like the Red Cross, took part in the event, which is part of the Neighborhood Improvement Initiative. The City says […]
Moline and Alleman pick up impressive wins. Day 2: Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet. QCA track and field athletes compete against the best in Iowa. Rockridge softball wins 7th consecutive regional title. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Rockets have now won 60 straight games.
RIVERDALE, Ill. — A day before the mayor’s house was raided by the FBI, federal prosecutors sent a subpoena to the village of Riverdale for business records related to a company at the center of a yearslong legal fight over garbage pickup in the south suburb. Mayor Lawrence Jackson’s home was raided by the feds […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Zachery Lester, 32, was arrested Friday. Lester, a known felon, was reportedly in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest. He faces the charge of Armed Habitual Criminal. According to police, officers were in the 300 block of Foster Avenue at 3:35 a.m. Friday […]
CHICAGO (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria County woman was arraigned Thursday after Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office alleges she falsified information on the Firearm Owners Identification card application she submitted to State Police. Ronda Frye, 51, is the same woman sentenced to two months in jail...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We were leaving, we didn’t plan to stay at all,” said Tyasia Layne. “She wasn’t comfortable here, she didn’t want to stay.”. Tyasia Layne was with two of her friends, when she stopped by a party on Seminary St. to check on a friend early Sunday morning. Right as they were heading out, things took a horrible turn for the worse.
Comments / 0