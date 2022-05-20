ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, IL

2022 AHS Prom Court

Amboy News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured are the Amboy High School 2022 Prom Court, from left to...

amboynews.com

wjbc.com

UPDATE: Chicago man facing gun charges after shooting near ISU

NORMAL – A Chicago man is behind bars in McLean County after a shooting early Wednesday morning. Normal Police responded to the area of N. Main Street and W. Willow Street around 12:38 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of a shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Rockford Goodwill accepting donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline’s newest thrift store is opening next month, but residents can start donating on Monday. Goodwill is moving into the old Gander Mountain on McFarland Road in Rockford. The drive-thru donation center opens on Monday. They are looking for clothing, toys, home and kitchen décor and more. The store opens […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two Dunlap Library employees suspended after reporting incident

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Conversations were heated at the Dunlap Library board meeting Tuesday night. After a man was caught printing pictures of young girls, visibly aroused at the library, the community raised concern for the children in the area. “Is it the policy if the guy were to...
DUNLAP, IL
KWQC

QC family honors its family member killed on old I-74 bridge

Day 3: Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet. Action from the final day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet. The volunteers focused on cleaning up alleyways and sidewalks between the Centennial Bridge and Fifth Avenue, and 15th Street through 24th Street.
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois school district faces ‘unthinkable loss’ after fatal crash

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The teenager who died in a crash between a car and a semi-trailer in eastern McLean County on Wednesday was a junior at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Authorities said the semi driver was traveling northbound on the LeRoy-Lexington Blacktop, failed to stop at a stop...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Downtown Rockford businesses open their doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Businesses in Downtown Rockford opened their doors and offered special deals as a way to bring more people to the heart of the city. The Element hosted “The Great Downtown Open House.” More than 15 businesses took part, including District, Salvaged by Sonya and Rocktown Adventures. The trolley was also up […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1470 WMBD

One shot, wounded in overnight drive-by shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — One person is injured in the wake of a reported drive-by shooting in Peoria last night. Police say the Shotspotter alert went out around 11 p.m. in an area of North Peoria Avenue and East Illinois Ave. 25 News managed to contact a PPD spokesperson overnight,...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Man found shot to death near Peoria High School

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria police are investigating after they found a man shot to death Saturday afternoon near Peoria High School, on the same day seniors received their degrees. According to Peoria Police information officer Semone Roth, at 12:28 PM, police responded to a Shotspotter alert in...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies Bigelow shooting victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a shooting that occurred near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue Saturday. According to a press release, 21-year-old Roger Browder was shot at approximately 12:27 p.m. Saturday. Peoria Police officers found Browder unresponsive at the scene and...
PEORIA, IL
WIFR

Family and friends of woman shot to death in Rockford want justice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We were leaving, we didn’t plan to stay at all,” said Tyasia Layne. “She wasn’t comfortable here, she didn’t want to stay.”. Tyasia Layne was with two of her friends, when she stopped by a party on Seminary St. to check on a friend early Sunday morning. Right as they were heading out, things took a horrible turn for the worse.

