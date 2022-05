Sloane Stephens has backed the decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points, after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from the Grand Slam. Both the WTA and the ATP announced on Friday that no points would be on offer at this year's tournament after Wimbledon chiefs banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO