Owning a home may seem out of reach for many Austin residents, but there are resources right here on the west side that can help families achieve their goal of homeownership. On Saturday, April 30, 20+ housing professionals will convene for a housing services summit where they’ll provide answers to all your housing questions and resources to get you started on your homeownership journey–from beginning to end.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO