LCM (50m) The second leg of the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour is set to kick off in Barcelona on May 25. On the women’s side, there will be several big names joining the competition that were not present in Monaco, including Kylie Masse, Penny Oleksiak, Sydney Pickrem, Summer McIntosh, and Katinka Hosszu. Here are the biggest storylines we’re following at the meet.

