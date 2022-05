With summer just around the corner, drone delivery is about to take your cold cravings to new heights. Flytrex, an Israel-based drone delivery company, on Wednesday announced that it would be delivering Fudgsicles, Klondikes, Ben & Jerry’s and more to customers in North Carolina and Texas through a new partnership with Unilever’s The Ice Cream Shop. It’s the latest in a string of recent partnerships for Flytrex following those with Jersey Mike’s, It’s Just Wings and others.

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO