PHOENIX — Sealy & Co. has purchased Sky Harbor Center, a Class A industrial building located at 801 S. 16th St. in Phoenix. An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management sold the asset for an undisclosed price. The 85,259-square-foot property is situated on 7.5 acres within the Sky Harbor Airport submarket and was fully leased to two tenants at the time of sale.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO