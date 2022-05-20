Councilwoman Armstrong funding free stickers that test for drugs in beverages

The project follows a spike in suspected use of drugs in assault cases along Bardstown Road

Louisville – Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) is announcing a partnership with Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to combat sexual assault and predatory behavior.

Following a rise in suspected use of drugs like Rohypnol to incapacitate victims, the councilwoman and ABC are working together to provide people with free stickers that test beverages for these drugs. These stickers change color in the presence of drugs that are commonly used to incapacitate a person who is being targeted for sexual assault.

Previously, LMPD and ABC released a public service announcement alerting the community that they have seen an increase in the number of reports where they suspect these drugs were involved. Many of these incidents happened in the bar district of Bardstown Road.

“I want people to feel safe and be safe when they come to visit Bardstown Road or any part of our city,” said Councilwoman Armstrong. “We know that women and members of our LGBTQ community are more likely to be the target of assault, including sexual assault. It’s crucially important that we do everything we can to prevent these assaults. These stickers won’t solve the entire problem, but it’s one more tool to help keep our community safe.”

The stickers will be provided at no cost to bar owners, employees, and other community partners through a Neighborhood Development Fund (NDF) grant from Councilwoman Armstrong’s office. The stickers can be placed on the back of a person’s cell phone, stored in a purse, or kept in a pocket. Anyone who suspects their beverage has been tampered with can put a drop of the drink on the sticker, and it will change colors in the presence of a drug.

“Louisville Metro ABC is actively working with LMPD and state ABC officials to investigate reported incidents of individuals being drugged, and we encourage everyone to be cautious when going out and report any suspicious activity to LMPD,” said Lt. Brad Silveria, an officer with Louisville Metro ABC. “We hope these stickers will help people feel safe and appreciate Councilwoman Armstrong’s support.”

Following formal approval of the grant funds by Metro Council’s Appropriations Committee, ABC will order the stickers and begin distributing them along with Councilwoman Armstrong.

###

VICTIM SUPPORT:

Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.