ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Barnstable moving July 4th fireworks due to protected birds

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UUt6_0fkzCRpA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sccci_0fkzCRpA00
Barnsable moving July 4th fireworks due to protected birds 01:51

BARNSTABLE - Fourth of July fireworks are being pushed to Labor Day weekend in Barnstable due to some federally protected birds.

The town said it was told by Mass Wildlife that its July 4th display "cannot proceed as planned" because the fireworks barge in Lewis Bay would be too close to populations of piping plovers and least terns. The fireworks will happen instead on Saturday, September 3.

Barnstable said it was notified on Independence Day last year by the state that its barge was too close to nests, but determined that "aborting the fireworks shoot was not an option" since the vessel was already loaded with explosives. The show went on, but the town was hit with a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

There is not another suitable location to anchor the barge, according to town officials.

"Moving the fireworks display to Labor Day became the only option as plover and tern nesting activities are no longer a concern in September," the town said.

Piping plovers were federally listed as threatened and endangered in 1986, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says. The Atlantic Coast populations are considered threatened.

Last year, plovers forced Hampton Beach to cancel some fireworks dates.

Comments / 1

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs terminal closes

The Steamship Authority, which had been diverting ferries from Oak Bluffs Tuesday due to wind issues, closed the terminal midday due to COVID-related staff shortages. SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times just before noon on Tuesday the closure was “effective immediately.” Driscoll later said the terminal would reopen Wednesday, starting with the first scheduled trips in the morning.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Barnstable, MA
Lifestyle
City
Barnstable, MA
Barnstable, MA
Pets & Animals
Barnstable, MA
Government
communityadvocate.com

‘A bittersweet moment’: Edgemere Diner leaves its Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Earthquake shakes part of New Hampshire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — An earthquake shook part of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake in the Wolfeboro area around 12 a.m. It’s not clear if the earthquake caused any damage. In a tweet, the Weston Observatory shared a graphic...
WOLFEBORO, NH
CBS Boston

37,000 flags going up on Boston Common for Memorial Day

BOSTON -  A powerful tribute to fallen heroes from Massachusetts began taking shape on Wednesday.Volunteers started placing 37,000 American flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day. Each flag represents a local servicemember who gave their life, stretching back to the Revolutionary War.The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund has organized the flag planting leading up to the holiday every year since 2010.The flags will be on display through Monday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Independence Day#Birds#Hampton Beach#Barnstable Fourth
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/22/2022

WOODS HOLE – Due to the failure of an A/C unit, The Steamship Authority (SSA) computer servers are offline, and their website and reservation system are unavailable. Steamship Authority staff are working diligently to assess and correct the issue. Currently no reservations can be made online, at…. Full Story.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Seaplane service launches between Boston and Provincetown

BOSTON - Starting Wednesday, there's a new way to get from Boston to Provincetown in just over a half hour. Tailwind Air has launched the first-ever seaplane service from Fan Pier Marina to P-Town.It's a 35-minute trip dock-to-dock, and includes water taxi service to and from the seaplane.Tickets start at $275, and trips run through September 6th.Seaplanes will take off from Boston Harbor at 6:20 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday, and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. They'll return to Boston from P-Town at 6:30 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Italian Villa on the Bluffs of Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be on Lake Como in Italy

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Is the current COVID surge peaking? New wastewater data shows a turnaround

Levels of the virus have been rising since March, but some are optimistic about a sustained decrease. Researchers are optimistic that new data from wastewater shows that the current COVID-19 surge could soon come to an end. The information was posted Monday by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. It shows decreasing levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
GoLocalProv

Two RI State Beaches Open This Weekend - Complete with Lifeguards and Parking Fees

Rhode Island is facing blistering heat this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Rhode Island and southern New England this weekend, starting Saturday morning. According to NWS, the heat index could reach 99. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced the opening of...
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: History Of New England Stone Walls

Stone walls are an iconic landscape feature of New England. They once served a functional purpose, but today they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. Join Leigh Schoberth, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England, to explore the history of stone wall building in the region, and to develop a framework for identifying different types of stone walls. Prior to joining Historic New Engalnd, Schoberth worked as the preservation policy associate for Preservation Society of Newport County and as a preservation professional for Knapp Architects. She has a BA in history from University of Michigan and an MS in historic preservation from Clemson University.
ASHLAND, MA
capecod.com

Local firefighters graduate state fire academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 35 recruits from the MFA Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Program. The graduates received certificates of completion at a ceremony held this evening at Bridgewater State University.
POLITICS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy