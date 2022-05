Due to preliminary work on the Norfolk 1st Street Roadway and Bridge Project, a portion of the bike trail off of Nebraska Avenue and Oak Street will be intermittently closed. The contractor will be hauling in large rocks to stockpile at the southwest corner of Johnson Park. Residents are asked to stay off the trail marked closed by signage. Please stay clear of the area where rock is to be stockpiled and don’t climb on any rock on site as it is a safety hazard.

