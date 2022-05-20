ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott, CT

Wolcott child left alone,mother charged

By Greg Little
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmU1S_0fkyy6P900

Wolcott, Conn (WTIC Radio) -A mother faces a risk of injury charge after her two-year-old son, wearing shorts and a t-shirt, was found alone wandering on the front lawn, police said.

Police said a neighbor on Long Meadow Drive alerted police around 9:30 Thursday night after hearing a barking dog.

Police found the house empty, except for two other dogs. While this occurred the mother, Amanda Milligan, 28, returned home.

She claimed she went to Petco and then to a gas station to take a picture of her car. She also said her husband, who worked in New Haven was on his way home. Petco was closed at the time.

When contacted, the husband said he was working all night. He returned right away to take custody of the child.

D-C-F is investigating. Milligan appears in court on the 26th.

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 0

Related
WTIC News Talk 1080

Teenager drowns in Lyme

He was swimming with friends when he went under water. He was located, transported to shore, where CPR was administered, then to the Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook. Attempts to save him were unsuccessful.
LYME, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolcott, CT
Crime & Safety
City
New Haven, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left Alone#Police#Wtic Radio
WTIC News Talk 1080

Fire at Enfield car dealership

Crews have been at the scene of a fire in Enfield. In a Facebook release, fire officials say the two-alarm fire is at a car dealership, Artioli Dodge, on Route 5 by Montano Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy