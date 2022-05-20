Wolcott child left alone,mother charged

Wolcott, Conn (WTIC Radio) -A mother faces a risk of injury charge after her two-year-old son, wearing shorts and a t-shirt, was found alone wandering on the front lawn, police said.

Police said a neighbor on Long Meadow Drive alerted police around 9:30 Thursday night after hearing a barking dog.

Police found the house empty, except for two other dogs. While this occurred the mother, Amanda Milligan, 28, returned home.

She claimed she went to Petco and then to a gas station to take a picture of her car. She also said her husband, who worked in New Haven was on his way home. Petco was closed at the time.

When contacted, the husband said he was working all night. He returned right away to take custody of the child.

D-C-F is investigating. Milligan appears in court on the 26th.

