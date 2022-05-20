ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Kupp cracked a Matthew Stafford joke after seeing this kid's behind-the-back pass

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Matthew Stafford can make just about every throw on a football field – sometimes without even looking at his target. He’s made a living on throwing side-arm passes and no-look dimes, and he doesn’t make them for the sake of showing off. They legitimately help him find receivers who might otherwise be covered.

What he hasn’t done (that we’ve seen) is a behind-the-back pass, but after Cooper Kupp saw this kid throw one of those passes, he couldn’t help but crack a joke about youngsters picking up bad habits from Stafford.

It’s admittedly an insanely impressive throw that traveled 30 yards and was dropped perfectly into his receiver’s hands along the sideline. Maybe Kupp has seen Stafford pull of a similar throw in practice, or perhaps he’s just talking about the crazy arm angles his quarterback makes throws from.

