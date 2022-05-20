ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How to Manage and Cope with Postpartum Depression

By Simone Marie
Psych Centra
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePostpartum depression can affect anyone. Here are some tips for coping with it. The birth of a baby can bring a lot of change to someone’s life. Some of these changes are expected, like lots of dirty diapers, new feeding schedules, and sleep deprivation. But some changes are...

psychcentral.com

Psych Centra

8 Conditions That Can Mimic Depression

Symptoms of depression can overlap with other conditions, so you might consider a second opinion on your depression diagnosis. Even though depression is a common mental health condition, it can be difficult to diagnose because everyone experiences the symptoms differently. Depression can mimic other health conditions. Depression affects nearly. globally,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Untreated depression and brain damage

Untreated depression can cause physical changes to the brain, but with proper treatment, you can reverse these effects. Depression doesn’t just affect your feelings and emotions. This condition can also have physical impacts, as well as the potential to change the structure and functions of the brain. Brain structure...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Use of Psychiatric Meds in Borderline Personality Disorder

Personality disorders are disorders of relationships, which drugs cannot fix. Certain symptoms such as panic disorder and subsequent self-injurious behavior can be legitimate targets for psych meds. The combination of a certain antidepressants and long-acting benzodiazepines has not been studied but is anecdotally supported in some cases. Source: Wikimedia Commons:...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

The Link Between Allergies and Depression

Allergies occur when your immune system overreacts to a particular substance, causing symptoms such as hives, sneezing, runny nose, or itching. Allergies are common in the United States, with an estimated 50 million Americans suffering from some type of allergy. Depression is a mood disorder also common in the U.S.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Postpartum Depression#Clinical Depression#Major Depression#Infertility#Ppd#Mdd
verywellmind.com

What Is Major Depressive Disorder?

While everyone tends to feel sad or low from time to time, feeling that way for weeks or months at a time could mean you have depression. If you suspect you may have depression, you’re not alone. Over 8% of adults living in the United States have experienced at least one major depressive episode.
MENTAL HEALTH
The US Sun

What is PTSD and what are the signs to look out for?

POST-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can seriously impact someone's life. Those suffering from the condition have nightmares and flashbacks, and struggle to move forward. PTSD is an anxiety disorder caused by intensely stressful, frightening or distressing events. People affected by the condition are often forced to relive a traumatic event from...
HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Are Anxiety Shivers?

Anxiety shivers are a common symptom of anxiety. Although not a formal clinical term, anxiety shivers refers to the experience of anxiety that might cause someone to shiver, shake, tremble, feel like they have the chills, or feel it is hard to regulate their body temperature. Anxiety shivers can be alarming, but are not dangerous, and go away on their own as your anxiety dissipates.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about Xanax addiction treatment

Alprazolam, which is available under the brand name Xanax, is a form of benzodiazepine. Benzodiazepines are a type of sedative, meaning that they help slow down brain and bodily functions. Xanax is prone to misuse, which may lead to addiction. Xanax is a prescription medication that treats conditions such as...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Psych Centra

What Are the Fastest-Acting Antidepressants?

It takes time before any antidepressant kicks in. But some medications relieve your symptoms faster than others. Waiting for medication to work can be challenging. And if you’re having to try various options that don’t provide relief, finding a drug that does improve your symptoms can take a lot of time and effort.
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Psychedelic Drug May Help Rewire the Brain to Treat Depression

New research suggests psilocybin improves depressive symptoms associated with emotional avoidance and rumination. Brain scans of people with depression revealed that two doses of psilocybin strengthened underactive brain areas, allowing for flexible thinking and less negative thinking patterns. The antidepressant effects of psilocybin lasted for at least three weeks. Growing...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Can a Brain Scan Detect Bipolar Disorder?

MRIs and CT scans can provide detailed images of the brain and its structures. But currently, doctors don’t use them to diagnose bipolar disorder. Detecting bipolar disorder is typically done through a diagnostic interview with a mental health professional. While imaging tests aren’t used as a diagnostic tool for...
MENTAL HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Living With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): A Mental Health Perspective

Contrary to popular opinion, OCD is not a “behavioral quirk,” and is indeed a recognized disorder by the DSM-5. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article include Wikipedia.org, TheGuardian.com, and The University of North Carolina’s Health Science Library.
Smithonian

Why Psychedelic Drugs May Become a Key Treatment for PTSD and Depression

While it has been referenced throughout history, notably in World War I, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as we know it today was first described as a distinct diagnosis after World War II among individuals who had survived Nazi concentration camps. The patients came home experiencing anxiety, depression and nightmares. They were frequently startled. In a paper synthesizing some of these early observations in 1963, psychiatrist Paul Chodoff wrote, “Perhaps the most nearly universal and most characteristic symptom was an obsessive rumination state in which the patient was more or less constantly preoccupied with recollections of, and ruminations about, his experiences during persecution, and about family who had died or been killed.” Psychiatrists tested a variety of treatments from drugs to exposure therapy for what Chodoff referred to as “concentration camp syndrome.”
MENTAL HEALTH
SHAPE

What High-Functioning Depression Looks Like and How to Get Help

While high-functioning depression is often milder (and more sustained) than clinical depression, it can in fact be just as painful. The most significant difference between the two? How they look from the outside, with "high-functioning" individuals being better able to get on with daily tasks and often putting on a happy face for their friends, family, and coworkers.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

SSRIs vs. SNRIs for Treating Anxiety

SSRIs and SNRIs are antidepressants commonly used to treat anxiety. Here’s how they differ and what you can expect. Many people experience anxiety from time to time, and there are many strategies to find relief. But when anxiety begins to affect your day-to-day, more long-term solutions are needed. Antidepressant...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Abandonment Trauma: Effects and Symptoms in Children and Adults

Physical or emotional abandonment may lead to signs of trauma, like insecure attachment and self-sabotaging behavior. These effects can be managed and healing is possible. Abandonment trauma refers to the intense emotional response and related behaviors that being neglected, emotionally or physically, can have on you, regardless of age. Significant...
LANCASTER, CA
Psych Centra

Altruism: Examples and How to Practice It

Altruism involves engaging in selfless acts for the pleasure of it. An example is giving your jacket and shoes to an unsheltered person. Altruism is a personal value that arises from genuine concern for other people’s well-being. From everyday gestures, like giving up your seat to give to someone...
SOCIETY
Psych Centra

Can Antidepressants Cause Nausea?

Nausea is a common side effect of antidepressants. It usually goes away as your body adjusts, but if nausea persists, there are a few possible solutions. Nausea is a feeling of discomfort or queasiness in your stomach that makes you feel like you’re going to be sick. Feeling nauseated can sometimes lead to pain, dry heaving, or vomiting.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

All About Schizophrenia in Men

Do men have a unique experience of schizophrenia? Emerging research highlights the potential differences. Sex and gender exist on a spectrum. We use the terms “males,” “men,” and “women” throughout this article to reflect the terms that have been historically used to gender people. But your gender identity may not align with the categories and associated risk factors listed below.
MENTAL HEALTH

