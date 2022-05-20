ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Do you make a liveable wage? Tool shows how much you need in your area

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhpDU_0fkyuD4T00

(NEXSTAR) – Have you found yourself struggling to make ends meet, even though you have a full-time job? An updated tool shows it may be because of the area you live in.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has updated its Living Wage Calculator , a tool that allows you to determine the income needed to live in all 50 states, as well as local counties and metropolitan areas. Researchers rely on federal, state, and local data to create the Living Wage Calculator, which can be found here .

To use the Living Wage Calculator, select a state, city or metro area. You’ll be able to see a breakdown of the living, poverty, and minimum wages of 12 different family structures: variations range from having one to two adults with either one or both working, and zero to three children.

Do you earn enough to ‘live comfortably’ in these cities?: analysis

Below this table is a second table that outlines the typical expenses for each of the 12 structures. Expenses include food, child care, housing, and taxes. The living wage mentioned above is calculated by determining these basic expenses and how much one would need to make to afford them.

According to the updated Living Wage Calculator, a liveable wage in the U.S. (based on data from 2021) is $24.16 per hour before taxes for a family of four in which both adults are working. That’s up from $21.54 in 2020.

“The minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families,” creators say in a release . “For two adult, two children families, the minimum wage covers 59.8% of the living wage at best in Washington and 29.9% at worst in Wisconsin.

A family of four living in the New York City area, the needed wage to cover basic expenses is higher than the national average at $30.16 . In St. Louis, a family of four requires a liveable wage lower than the U.S. rate at $23.24 . If that same family moved to the San Francisco area, the same family would need a wage of $35.56 to cover basic expenses.

To view your needed minimum income and cost breakdown, visit the MIT Living Wage Calculator .

Summer blackouts could hit these US states, regulators warn

At the start of 2022, 26 states increased their minimum wages . By 2026, the minimum wage will be at $15 in all or parts of 11 states . Still, nearly 20 states have minimum wages at the national minimum, $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . Another eight states have minimum wages below $10.

According to the Economic Policy Institute , the spending power of that $7.25/hour has already dropped dramatically since 2009. In 2021 dollars, $7.25 was more like $9.17 per hour in 2009 . (The inflation that’s happened since June of last year has made the difference even more dramatic.)

Many companies have announced increases to their minimum starting wages in recent months. That includes Target , Hobby Lobby , Verizon , and even the federal government – President Joe Biden raised the minimum wage for federal employees to $15 earlier this year.

So far this year, Americans have faced painful inflation with the prices of everything from gas to groceries rising. U.S. inflation hit 8.3% in April but has slowed from the 40-year high reported in March.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso Mail Carrier Goes Viral for Being Awesome Human

The summer heat is starting up in the Sun City and we all know that it can get brutal; especially if you're working outside. This time of year must be especially hard for mail carriers! However, no matter how hot it is out there, they're working to ensure that our mail and important packages get delivered. And, no matter how hot it is out there, they don't hesitate to help out those in their community.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City, International Airport develop urban energy plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The second largest solar installation in El Paso is in the horizon. The renewable energy project at El Paso International Airport was presented to Council today.   “The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport is proud to be setting the standard towards sustainability as we launch the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TTUHSC contributes millions of dollars to the economy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our future health care heroes from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso have contributed millions of dollars over the past 5 years to the economy. Richard Lange is the president of Texas Tech University Health Science Center of El Paso and dean of Paul Foster School of […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tool, TX
City
El Paso, TX
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Texas Bar Raises the Age Limit- Could El Paso Do this Next?

Imagine going to a bar that only serves patrons over the age of 25? Well, that's exactly what a bar in San Antonio has done!. Bentley's on Broadway in San Antonio, will no longer serve patrons under the age of 25. However, Bentley's isn't the first bar to do this. A new bar named Horizons & More in Northeast San Antonio recently opened up in March but their admissions policy is 30 and over.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

EPISD job fair targets custodial, food services, transportation and maintenance workers

The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) is looking for a few good men and women to join the team of auxiliary employees helping to educate the future of El Paso. The District is hosting a job fair for their custodial, food services, maintenance and transportation departments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at the EPISD Delta Operations Center Auto Shop, 1905 Delta Drive, next to the Bowie High School stadium.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
texomashomepage.com

El Paso migrant shelter’s future in doubt

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The director of El Paso’s largest migrant shelter network plans to cease operations at one of his largest facilities in July, and he is urging the city or county to take it over before that happens. The city government earlier this month...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP, EP Electric taking STEM-related careers to the next level

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Electric unveiled additions to the UTEP mobile, hands-on K-12 classroom designed to teach energy and engineering concepts and their real-world relevance while encouraging students to pursue STEM-related careers. The electricity project additions to the Discover-E Engineering and Computing Lab classroom […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Strike one, strike two, Strike Out Hunger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Every home strikeout will be even more meaningful for the El Paso Chihuahuas this season. Organizers say as part of a partnership with Bank of America, $25 will be donated to El Pasoans Fighting hunger (EPFH) for each strikeout pitched at home by the Chihuahuas. “As food banks across the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Metropolitan Areas#New York City Area#Living Wage Calculator#American
franchising.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe Inks Lease to Open in Southwest Texas

Local El Paso Restaurateur Readies for First of Three Locations with the Nation’s Leading Brunch Franchise. May 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // EL PASO, Texas - The “Sun City” will soon get a taste of “sunny side up” like it’s never had before. Another...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Not all migrants get exempted, even with Title 42 restrictions remaining in place

El Paso, Texas – Even as Title 42 restrictions continue, and border patrol agents in the El Paso sector expel migrants, there are exemptions made for some who want to cross the border. Title 42 is a CDC directive that allows migrants to be expelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Multiple agencies had been preparing The post Not all migrants get exempted, even with Title 42 restrictions remaining in place appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City Council comes to an agreement for illegal dumping

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Illegal dumping continues to be a major concern across the Borderland. The City Council met with Environmental Services on how to modify, and improve the tools for combating illegal dumping. The representatives have come to the conclusion that Environmental Services has come a long way to work along with the […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Housing
KTSM

Results are in: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Communities across the country demonstrated their support for DEA’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by dropping off more than 720,000 pounds of unneeded medications at 5,144 collection sites this past April 30th. Since 2010, DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 16 million pounds of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Last day of school activity will be out of this world

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students in grades PreK-12 will have a connection to the universe beyond Earth. They will be sending their messages all the way to space! Harmony Public Schools is participating in Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, an educational outreach program whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy