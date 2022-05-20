ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Do you make a liveable wage? Tool shows how much you need in your area

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdKxg_0fkytwJb00

(NEXSTAR) – Have you found yourself struggling to make ends meet, even though you have a full-time job? An updated tool shows it may be because of the area you live in.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has updated its Living Wage Calculator , a tool that allows you to determine the income needed to live in all 50 states, as well as local counties and metropolitan areas. Researchers rely on federal, state, and local data to create the Living Wage Calculator, which can be found here .

To use the Living Wage Calculator, select a state, city or metro area. You’ll be able to see a breakdown of the living, poverty, and minimum wages of 12 different family structures: variations range from having one to two adults with either one or both working, and zero to three children.

Do you earn enough to ‘live comfortably’ in these cities?: analysis

Below this table is a second table that outlines the typical expenses for each of the 12 structures. Expenses include food, child care, housing, and taxes. The living wage mentioned above is calculated by determining these basic expenses and how much one would need to make to afford them.

According to the updated Living Wage Calculator, a liveable wage in the U.S. (based on data from 2021) is $24.16 per hour before taxes for a family of four in which both adults are working. That’s up from $21.54 in 2020.

“The minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families,” creators say in a release . “For two adult, two children families, the minimum wage covers 59.8% of the living wage at best in Washington and 29.9% at worst in Wisconsin.

A family of four living in the New York City area, the needed wage to cover basic expenses is higher than the national average at $30.16 . In St. Louis, a family of four requires a liveable wage lower than the U.S. rate at $23.24 . If that same family moved to the San Francisco area, the same family would need a wage of $35.56 to cover basic expenses.

To view your needed minimum income and cost breakdown, visit the MIT Living Wage Calculator .

Summer blackouts could hit these US states, regulators warn

At the start of 2022, 26 states increased their minimum wages . By 2026, the minimum wage will be at $15 in all or parts of 11 states . Still, nearly 20 states have minimum wages at the national minimum, $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . Another eight states have minimum wages below $10.

According to the Economic Policy Institute , the spending power of that $7.25/hour has already dropped dramatically since 2009. In 2021 dollars, $7.25 was more like $9.17 per hour in 2009 . (The inflation that’s happened since June of last year has made the difference even more dramatic.)

Many companies have announced increases to their minimum starting wages in recent months. That includes Target , Hobby Lobby , Verizon , and even the federal government – President Joe Biden raised the minimum wage for federal employees to $15 earlier this year.

So far this year, Americans have faced painful inflation with the prices of everything from gas to groceries rising. U.S. inflation hit 8.3% in April but has slowed from the 40-year high reported in March.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

MCLB reaches net zero electricity status — first U.S. base to do

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) in Albany announced its net zero status on Tuesday. They are the first defense base in America to produce 100% of the energy that they use. MCLB started the project to become net zero in 2005. This is now a...
ALBANY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia overpaid $84 million in unemployment. Now they want it back

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of Georgians who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic are being told they have to pay some of that money back. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, it’s because these people were overpaid. It may have been their own fault, it may have been their employers fault, but now they’re receiving notices telling them to pay up.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Columbus Housing Authority opens application process for Banks at Mill Station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Louis Chase Homes was demolished more than 2 years ago and now the Columbus housing Authority is accepting applications for its replacement. It’s been a little over two years in the making, and the Banks at Mill village is still in the construction phase, but the housing authority has its website up and running for those who wish to apply for the modern homes.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Columbus, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Monroe Local News

Georgia DOT to host information session for local small business owners interested in state supporting funding program

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) is hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about available resources and project opportunities in Barrow, Dawson, Elbert and Walton Counties. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Georgia voters showed us these 3 things about the fall election

In Atlanta's distant suburbs, voters across the political spectrum report that local life is good in 2022 — but the direction of the country is not. That's one of three major insights we gained while interviewing voters in a key state. We visited two metro Atlanta counties — one blue and one red, both prosperous, populous and diverse.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hire of white woman at Morehouse College raises ire of students, alumni

Morehouse College alumni and students are protesting the hiring of a white woman as an administrator at the all-male, majority Black institution. Paula Resley started work on May 10 as Morehouse’s chief brand officer and vice president of strategic communications, marketing and admissions in order to direct “brand and messaging strategy as well as targeted recruitment and digital engagement,” a press release said.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Metropolitan Areas#New York City Area#Living Wage Calculator#American
wtoc.com

Kia car manufacturing plant in Georgia transforms the region

GEORGIA (WTOC) - In 2009, Hyundai Motor Group opened its first Kia car manufacturing plant in the U.S. near a small town on the Georgia-Alabama border. “This area historically has been predominantly textiles and we’re trying to give industry a new shot in the arm in this region.”. With...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Housing
The Georgia Sun

After state investigation, cemetery company must improve upkeep at its Georgia cemeteries

A Pennsylvania-based company that maintains and operates more than 300 cemeteries nationwide will step up its upkeep of four Georgia cemeteries following a state probe. The state launched an investigation following complaints about seven Georgia cemeteries StoneMor Inc. operates. The state put four cemeteries on “conditional registration with heightened supervision” for two years, while relevant issues at the three other cemeteries were remedied.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy